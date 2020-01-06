Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Urovant submits vibregon for US approval

Pharmaceutical
6 January 2020

Urovant Sciences has submitted for approval in the USA for vibegron, for the treatment of people with overactive bladder (OAB).

The submission is supported by data from a pivotal study which met all primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints, and demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

Chief executive Keith Katkin said: “Our NDA submission for vibegron is a significant milestone for our company and brings us one step closer to potentially providing a new oral therapy to a highly dissatisfied market.”

“The symptoms of overactive bladder affect over 30 million people in the USA. Vibegron, if approved next year, would be the first new branded prescription drug for the treatment of OAB in nearly a decade.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA accepts Urovant's vibegron NDA in overactive bladder
6 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Setback for Urovant's beta-3 agonist vibegron
26 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Gemtesa for OAB
24 December 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze