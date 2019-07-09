Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—US Judge blocks rule requiring drug prices in TV ads

Pharmaceutical
9 July 2019

US District Judge Amit Mehta has blocked a Trump Administration requirement that pharmaceutical companies put list prices of drugs in direct-to-consumer television advertisements, a central part of the President's push to lower the cost of prescription medicines, according to Reuters.

The rule of the Health and Human Services Department would violate free speech and exceeded the agency’s statutory authority, Judge Mehta wrote, adding that "the responsibility rests with Congress to act in the first instance."

The lawsuit, filed last month, was brought by Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Amgen, which have long argued that list prices do not reflect the actual cost of drugs as they do not take into account discounts and rebates negotiated with health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Meda and Cipla sue Apotex to enforce Dymista patents
4 December 2014
Pharmaceutical
US amicus brief backs reversal of court opinion
9 November 2016
Pharmaceutical
Supreme Court reverses Federal Circuit Court judgment on '808 patent in Teva's Copaxone
21 January 2015
Pharmaceutical
High Court backs Idaho In Medicaid reimbursement rate case
31 March 2015


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze