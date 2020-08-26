Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Vafseo launched in Japan for renal anemia treatment

Pharmaceutical
26 August 2020

Japan’s Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma said today that it has launched Vafseo (vadadustat) in Japan.

Vafseo, which is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor propyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor that was in-licensed from Akebia Therapeutics in 2015 under a deal worth $350 million to the US firm.

It is intended for the treatment of renal anemia, and was approved by the Japanese regulator on June 29.

The launch follows inclusion of Vafseo in Japan’s National Health Insurance (NH) listing which was received today.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze