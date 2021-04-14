Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—vTv buoyed by Breakthrough Therapy designation

14 April 2021

Shares in vTv Therapeutics jumped a quarter on Tuesday, after the firm announced US Breakthrough Therapy designation has been granted for its type 1 diabetes candidate TTP399.

The novel once-daily glucokinase activator is in development as an oral adjunctive therapy to insulin for people with T1D, and boasts encouraging data from the Phase II SimpliciT-1 Study.

The trial showed a statistically-significant improvement in HbA1c, relative to placebo, and a 40% decrease in the frequency of severe and symptomatic hypoglycemia.

The company was previously focused on developing therapies for Alzheimer’s disease, but pivoted to diabetes and psoriasis after the failure of its lead candidate azeliragon.

The firm plans to begin registrational trials later in 2021.

vTv back from the brink with viable T1D option
6 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
vTv Therapeutics rockets on positive results for TTP399 in type 1 diabetes
10 February 2020


