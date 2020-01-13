Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Vyzulta picks up approval in Mexico

Pharmaceutical
13 January 2020

Bausch Health subsidiary Bausch + Lomb has won approval in Mexico for Vyzulta (latanoprostene bunod), for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in people with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The firm is partnered with French ophthalmology specialist Nicox, which receives increasing tiered net royalties of 6% to 12% on global sales of Vyzulta, plus up to $150 million in potential future milestones.

The product is also approved in the USA and Canada.

