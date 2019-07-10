BRIEF—Zubsolv commercialization deal in Australia

Opioid addiction and pain specialist Orexo has granted Mundipharma exclusive commercialization rights for opioid dependence therapy Zubsolv (buprenorphine/naloxone) in Australia and New Zealand.

Orexo will be responsible for product supply, and will receive royalties on future net sales. The launch is expected to take place in the first half of 2020.

Orexo chief executive Nikolaj Sørensen said the firms had been “working intensively to establish a streamlined supply chain for Zubsolv outside the US.”

“We are confident that their experience and infrastructure will create a strong foundation for the successful launch of Zubsolv,” he added.