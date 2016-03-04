British scientists claim cancer breakthrough

Scientists in the UK believe they have discovered a way to "steer" the immune system to kill cancers.

Researchers at University College London (UCL) have developed a way of finding unique markings within a tumor - its "Achilles heel" - allowing the body to target the disease.

But the personalized method, reported in the journal Science, would be expensive and has not yet been tried in patients. Experts said the idea made sense but could be more complicated in reality.