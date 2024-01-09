Calliditas names Maria Törnsén as president North America

Sweden-based rare diseases company Calliditas Therapeutics (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) has appointed Maria Törnsén to the position of president North America, with responsibility for all US based operations and will report to the firm’s chief executive.

Ms Törnsén has broad commercial leadership experience having spent more than 20 years in the biopharma industry in senior commercial roles. Most recently Ms Törnsén held the position of chief commercial officer at Passage Bio, prior to which she was senior vice president general manager US at Sarepta Therapeutics. Prior to joining Sarepta she served as VP Global Therapeutic Area Head at Sanofi Genzyme and held several senior commercial roles at Shire including VP Head of US Sales. Ms Törnsén will replace Mr Andrew Udell, who has held the position since 2020.

“We are pleased to welcome Ms Törnsén to the executive management team as president of our US operations. She brings invaluable experience from building commercial organisations, driving growth and profitability in the area of rare diseases, which will be critical as we target the next step in our development.” said chief executive Renée Aguiar-Lucander.