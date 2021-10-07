Cannabis companies agree development deal with distribution rights into German and UK markets

UK-based medical cannabis R&D company Kanabo Group (LSE: KNB) has signed a partnership agreement with MedoCann Pharma for the development of unique new products with exclusive distribution rights into the German and UK markets.
MedoCann is an established producer of medical-grade cannabis products with an indoor hydroponic facility located in central Israel and a library of proprietary cannabis genetics all grown in a fully-controlled environment, without the use of pesticides or insecticides. The firm has an IMC GAP license for commercial propagation and commercial cultivation and is currently selling its premium products in Israel.
"The genetics and the technology used to cultivate medical cannabis make a huge difference in the safety, quality and consistency of the medicine"The partnership agreement between Kanabo and MedoCann will focus on the co-development of new and novel strains from flowers and extracts made for specific medical indications through the combination of Kanabo's pre-clinical data on the effect of cannabis on different illnesses and Medocann's genetics bank, breeding and strain development expertise.
