Need for societal-level discussion about medical cannabis, expert says

New data from a survey of patients prescribed medical cannabis to treat pain shows that 86% found it to be more effective than other medication that they had previously taken.

Medical Cannabis Clinics announced the data on the drug, which was legalized for medicinal use in the UK in November 2018, albeit that access is still limited.

The company, which comprises of UK-based clinics specializing in innovative cannabis-based therapies, claims that these data bolster current arguments for the drug’s potential over other existing treatment options, highlighting it as a potential solution to the opioid crisis.