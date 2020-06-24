UK enforcement agency clears path for cannabis-based product

Authorities in the UK have reclassified Epidyolex (cannabidiol) as a Schedule 5 drug, the lowest level of control, making it easier for the company to distribute the therapy.

Britain’s GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH), a cannabis-based medicines specialist, won approval from the European regulator to market the cannabinoid for rare forms of epilepsy in 2019.

Distribution of the product falls within the purview of national drug enforcement agencies, due to the fact that cannabis is typically a controlled substance.