Carlyle ups offer for UK's Vectura

UK-based inhaled medicines developer Vectura (LSE: VEC), which jilted a first offer from the Carlyle Group in July in favor of a bid from tobacco company Philip Morris, today received and accepted a higher bid from the private equity firm.
Under the offer, accepting shareholders of the U.K. pharmaceuticals business will get 155 pence in cash for each share held, a 3.3% premium to Philip Morris' previously agreed takeover of 150 pence, valuing the bid at £958 million ($1.33 billion). Vectura’s shares were up 6.6% at 164.18 pence as trading was near to closing.
The acquisition will be effected through Murano Bidco, a newly-formed company indirectly controlled by funds managed by Carlyle Europe Partners.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze