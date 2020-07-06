Ceftolozane/tazobactam: a new option, but no proof of superiority, says IQWiG

The combination of ceftolozane with tazobactam broadens the range of antibiotic therapy in adults with severe infections of the lungs, the urinary tract, the renal pelvis and the abdominal cavity.

In view of the increasing resistance development in bacteria, this drug combination is therefore an important additional treatment option, according to the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG).

The German cost-effectiveness watchdog has now investigated in four early benefit assessments whether ceftolozane/tazobactam not only offers a broadening of the treatment options in severe infections of the different organs, but also an added benefit in comparison with individual antibiotic therapy, which takes the respective resistance situation into account.