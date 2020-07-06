Ceftolozane/tazobactam: a new option, but no proof of superiority, says IQWiG

The combination of ceftolozane with tazobactam broadens the range of antibiotic therapy in adults with severe infections of the lungs, the urinary tract, the renal pelvis and the abdominal cavity.
In view of the increasing resistance development in bacteria, this drug combination is therefore an important additional treatment option, according to the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG).
The German cost-effectiveness watchdog has now investigated in four early benefit assessments whether ceftolozane/tazobactam not only offers a broadening of the treatment options in severe infections of the different organs, but also an added benefit in comparison with individual antibiotic therapy, which takes the respective resistance situation into account.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze