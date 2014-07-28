Celsion announces updated overall survival data from study of its ThermoDox in liver cancer

US cancer drug developer Celsion (Nasdaq: CLSN) has announced updated results from its retrospective analysis of cancer therapy ThermoDox.
The company’s proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, in combination with radiofrequency ablation (RFA) in primary liver cancer (also known as hepatocellular carcinoma) was the subject of a 701-patient study.
As of June 30, the latest quarterly overall survival analysis demonstrated that in a large subgroup of patients (41% of all participants), the combination of ThermoDox and optimized RFA provided a 57% improvement in overall survival, compared to optimized RFA alone.
