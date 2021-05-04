Chiesi gains new US appro for Ferriprox

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Ferriprox (deferiprone) for the treatment of patients with transfusional iron overload due to sickle cell disease (or other anemias) in adults and children (age three and older).

Ferriprox is a synthetic, orally active iron-chelating agent shown to be effective in reducing iron concentration by penetrating cell membranes and removing toxic iron from organ tissues and extracellular fluids. Ferriprox is available as a 1000mg twice-a-day oral tablet.

The family-owned Italian drugmaker bought the rights to Ferriprox in February last year from ApoPharma, the US subsidiary of Canadian company Apotex, with the terms of the deal undisclosed.