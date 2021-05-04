Sunday 24 November 2024

Chiesi gains new US appro for Ferriprox

Pharmaceutical
4 May 2021
chiesi-big

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Ferriprox (deferiprone) for the treatment of patients with transfusional iron overload due to sickle cell disease (or other anemias) in adults and children (age three and older).

Ferriprox is a synthetic, orally active iron-chelating agent shown to be effective in reducing iron concentration by penetrating cell membranes and removing toxic iron from organ tissues and extracellular fluids. Ferriprox is available as a 1000mg twice-a-day oral tablet.

The family-owned Italian drugmaker bought the rights to Ferriprox in February last year from ApoPharma, the US subsidiary of Canadian company Apotex, with the terms of the deal undisclosed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Chiesi turns Ferriprox distribution deal into acquisition
17 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Chiesi gains FDA approval for Ferriprox twice-daily tablets
22 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Chiesi USA announces commercial availability of Bronchitol in USA
17 March 2021
Biotechnology
Chiesi and Protalix announce launch of an EAP for Fabry disease candidate
2 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze