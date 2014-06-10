Chiesi links with UCL to test a novel therapeutic for birth asphyxia

Privately-held Italian drugmaker Chiesi Farmaceutici has entered into a collaboration with University College London (UCL) to test a novel melatonin formulation as a brain protective medicine for babies who suffer birth asphyxia.
The collaboration is supported by UCL Business, the University’s wholly-owned technology transfer company that has granted Chiesi access to specific research knowledge developed by Nicola Robertson, a renowned expert in the field of neonatal neuroscience and neuroprotection and Xavier Golay an expert in the field of physiological MRI and image-based biomarkers.
Birth asphyxia is a very serious clinical condition caused by temporary but abrupt interruption of the constant blood flow to the brain around the time of birth. In Europe, the USA and Australia the incidence of birth asphyxia is two-three cases per 1,000 births at term; in mid and low resource settings the incidence can be five-20 times more common. Globally, birth asphyxia is the fifth leading cause of child deaths and there is a significant burden of disability as children mature. In 2010, birth asphyxia was the cause of 2.4% of the global burden of disease and 6.1 million years of life with disability.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze