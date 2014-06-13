China cardiovascular drugs market set to grow to 45 billion renminbi by 2018

A new report titled Research on China Cardiovascular Drugs Industry 2014-2018, says that, in the next 10 years, there is a potential for the growth in cardiovascular diseases treatment field.
It is predicted that the growth rate will be of more than 20% from 2014 to 2018. This report, added to the offering of MarketReportsChina.com, estimates that the sales of cardiovascular drugs in China in 2014 will reach about 22 billion renminbi ($3.52 billion), and the figure will be 45 billion renminbi by 2018.
With the aged tendency of population in China and the increasing morbidity of chronic diseases which have to be treated with medicines for the rest of patients' life, the market scale of cardiovascular drugs is expanding. This trend has been reflected in recent years.
