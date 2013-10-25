Sunday 24 November 2024

Chinese, European drugmakers strike $500 million-plus deal

Pharmaceutical
25 October 2013

An agreement worth more than $500 million between privately-held Swiss/Greek pharmaceutical and clinical research group Sellas Life Sciences Group and Chinese pharmaceutical conglomerate Fosun Pharma, was signed in Athens, Greece, on October 24.

Specifically, the cooperation between Sellas with Fochon Pharma, a member of the Fosun Pharma group, concerns the development of two innovative therapies for type 2 diabetes and lung cancer which were discovered by Fochon Pharma and whose worldwide rights have been secured by Sellas in order to develop them, by conducting clinical trials, both internationally and in Greece. Fochon Pharma, under the terms of this agreement, assigns to Sellas the worldwide – excluding China - rights for development, marketing, sale and distribution of two novel molecules for type 2 diabetes and lung cancer.

Financial terms of the deal

Under the accord, Sellas, created by Greek scientist Angelos Stergiou, will pay Fosun Pharma's drug discovery subsidiary, Fochon Pharma, 388 million euros ($533.6 million) for the development of two novel molecules for diabetes (fotagliptin benzoate) and lung cancer (Pan-HER inhibitors) and to get them to the stage of health approval and commercialization for global market rights (except China). In addition, Fochon-Fosun, an expert in drug discovery and one of the top five domestic pharmaceutical enterprises in China, will receive a 10% royalty on sales.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze