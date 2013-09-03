Chinese police reveal more on GSK China's suspected violations

The Chinese police have recently revealed more details about suspected economic violations by UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) China subsidiary, which has been under investigation since early July for suspected bribery and tax-related violations (The Pharma Letters passim), actions which reportedly have pushed up drug prices in the country, reports the state news agency Xinhua.
The Chinese bribery and corruption allegations have extended to several other multinational drugmakers, including Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Lundbeck and Eli Lilly.
According to the latest report, more individuals involved in the case have admitted some facts of the suspected transgressions. As the investigation is moving on, it is becoming clear that it is organized by GSK China rather than drug salespeople's individual behavior.
