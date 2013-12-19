Clarity appoints Alan Taylor as new Executive Chairman to the board

Sydney-based companion diagnostic and personalized medicine company Clarity has appointed Alan Taylor as its new executive chairman to the board.

Dr Taylor has a background in both investment banking and medical science. Since completing an undergraduate degree in applied science at the University of Sydney, where he won the University Medal, Dr Taylor completed his Ph.D. in medicine in the Cell Signalling lab at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. He was until recently an Executive Director and shareholder of Inteq Limited, an Australian investment bank, where he was involved in life sciences listings on the Australian Securities Exchange. Dr Taylor will remain on the Board of Directors at Inteq.

Clarity, a private company, provides patented companion diagnostic services to the pharmaceutical industry and develops new drug assets and in-house companion diagnostics. It provides pre-clinical to clinical services utilising positron emission tomography (PET) and determines functionality and efficacy of drugs over a broad range of time frames based on the drug pharmacokinetics. The company’s main clients are small to very large antibody and peptide based pharmaceutical developers.