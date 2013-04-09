Sunday 24 November 2024

Columbia Labs extends ex-US Crinone accord with Merck Serono into 2020

Pharmaceutical
9 April 2013

USA-based Columbia Laboratories (Nasdaq: CBRX) has amended its license and supply agreement with Merck Serono, a division of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) for the infertility drug Crinone (progesterone gel) through May 2020, representing an extension of five years beyond the current term, which was due to expire in May 2015.

Crinone is currently approved in over 60 countries, including a number of emerging markets such as China, where it was approved at the end of 2008. Merck Serono has marketing rights worldwide except the USA, where Crinone is marketed by Actavis (LSE: ACT).

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Merck Serono for Crinone,” said Frank Condella, Columbia's president and chief executive, adding: “The early renewal of this agreement through 2020 provides long-term stability for Columbia and surety of supply for Merck Serono as they look to continue their investment in Crinone globally. We look forward to continued positive cash flow from our core business as Merck Serono builds further sales momentum for Crinone.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze