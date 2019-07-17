Thursday 3 April 2025

Countless successes in opioids crackdown, claims USA's DoJ

17 July 2019
The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has hailed the progress made in the year since the formation of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS).

This program was designed to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas of the USA, as well as identifying wholesale distribution networks and international and domestic suppliers.

During the past year, 10 districts with some of the highest drug overdose death rates in the country each targeted a county where they focused on prosecuting every readily-available case involving fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, and other synthetic opioids, regardless of the drug quantity.

