Orthopedics specialist reports progress in reducing opioid use

A special initiative of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), designed to provide practical measures for combating the ongoing opioid epidemic in the USA, has reported a number of successes.

The orthopedics specialist has implemented a pain management program, out of which the interdisciplinary Controlled Substances Task Force was formed in 2017.

The task force is aimed at reducing opioid prescribing, increasing doctor and patient education, and identifying and working with high-risk patients.