CRO and academic link-up targets cardiovascular trial market

USA-headquartered contract research organization (CRO) QPS has formalized its relationship with G-CURE, a cardiovascular research organization originating from and closely linked to the Department of Cardiology at the University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) in The Netherlands.
Having worked together since September 2016, the parties are now turning their relationship into a partnership to establish what they describe as an internationally competitive cardiovascular drug development infrastructure for pharma and biotech companies.
G-CURE will handle pre-clinical studies and the patient phases of projects, while QPS will lead the healthy volunteer phases of new projects in close collaboration with its partners.
