CRO goes east with opening of latest lab

Anglo-Irish contract research organization (CRO) Transpharmation has announced a Polish expansion.

This comes just months after the company announced that it was to open an additional laboratory in the England, adding to its two other UK sites and a third in Ireland.

"Having laboratories within mainland Europe, Ireland and England will give our US and Canadian partners flexible options in the future"Transpharmation chief executive Mark Duxon said: “Poland, and especially the University of Warmia and Mazury in Olsztyn, was the obvious choice for this next stage in Transpharmation’s development.