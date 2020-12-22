Sunday 24 November 2024

Japanese-Polish collab to exploit new protein targeting science

Biotechnology
22 December 2020
lab_biotech_test_big

Sosei Group (TYO: 4565) and Captor Therapeutics are kicking off a collaboration to discover and develop drugs focused on G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs).

Sosei, one of leaders in this area, is partnering with the privately-held Polish firm in order to leverage its expertise in targeted protein degradation (TPD).

This approach utilizes the body’s natural process for degrading proteins, diverting the mechanism using small molecules to eliminate diseases.

