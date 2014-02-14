Daiichi Sankyo and UMN Pharma collaborate over norovirus vaccine

Japanese drug companies Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and UMN Pharma (TSE: 4585) have signed a collaborative research agreement for norovirus vaccine.
In the Immunization and Vaccine Committee the Health Science Council of Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, held in December 2013, norovirus vaccine was selected as one of the vaccines with a high development priority.
Under the terms of the agreement, UMN Pharma will provide Daiichi Sankyo with recombinant norovirus virus-like particle (VLP) antigen which has been produced by a cell-culture manufacturing method employing the Baculovirus expression vector system (BEVS), a unique next-generation technology platform for manufacturing biopharmaceutical products. Daiichi Sankyo will conduct a basic research to determine the possibility to develop norovirus vaccine with a novel device.
