Denmark's LEO Pharma initiates Picato phase-out

Following safety warnings on Picato (ingenol mebutate) from regulators, including the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration, Danish drugmaker LEO Pharma yesterday announced it was initiating a phase-out for the product, a gel for the treatment of actinic keratosis, which is expected to be completed by year-end 2020 at the latest as follows:
In the USA, LEO Pharma provided the FDA with notification of the permanent discontinuation in the manufacture of Picato and the withdrawal of New Drug Application (NDA) 202833 as Picato will no longer be marketed.
In Australia, LEO Pharma has already informed wholesalers and prescribers about discontinuation of Picato and will be withdrawing the marketing authorization.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze