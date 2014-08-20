Depomed prevails in Gralise ANDA litigation with Actavis

US drug maker Depomed (Nasdaq: DEPO) saw its shares climb more than 12% to $14.76 on Tuesday, on the news that the firm had received a positive court ruling relating to its Gralise (gabapentin).
Judge Joel Pisano of the US District Court for the District of New Jersey has ruled in favor of Depomed in the company's patent litigation law suit against generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT), related to Actavis' Abbreviated New Drug Application for generic versions of Depomed's Gralisefor the management of post-herpetic neuralgia, the company announced.
Judge Pisano's ruling finds that Actavis infringes all seven Depomed patents asserted and upholds the validity of the patents. The latest expiration of the infringed patents is February 2024.
