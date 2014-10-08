Dilafor and Opocrin sign agreement over labor drug tafoxiparin

Sweden-based Dilafor, a Karolinska Development portfolio company, and family-owned Italian firm Opocrin have entered into a commercial supply and partnership agreement.

The terms of the agreement will see Opocrin concurrently make an investment in Dilafor and be appointed as the main commercial manufacturing partner for Dilafor's candidate drug tafoxiparin for the European Union, USA, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Japanese markets. Tafoxiparin is a heparansulphate mimetic, used to treat women in labor.

In addition, Opocrin will supply manufacturing services during clinical development of tafoxiparin and the companies will jointly develop the commercial manufacturing of tafoxiparin. The partnership will initially focus on the clinical supply of tafoxiparin in support of the Phase II and Phase III clinical trial program in obstetrical indications. Opocrin will support the company with services and manufacturing needed to take tafoxiparin through those clinical studies and by preparing for the commercial supply of tafoxiparin for major markets such as the USA, EU, Japan and CIS. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.