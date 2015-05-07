Drug approval faster in the USA than Europe, finds report

Nearly 40% of approved products in Europe and the USA in 2014 came from non top pharma companies, according to new research for the NDA Group.

The group’s infographic uses official data released from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to look at the differences in drug approvals between the two regulatory bodies, the amount of time taken to get drugs approved and the percentage of top pharma vs non top pharma in gaining drug approvals.

Equal number of drugs approved