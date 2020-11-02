Sunday 24 November 2024

Drug sales in Russia set new record in first 9 months of current year

Pharmaceutical
2 November 2020
Drug sales in Russia reached more than 800 billion roubles (~$10 billion) during the January-September 2020 period, which set a new record for the country and the local pharmaceutical market, according to a recent report published by local pharma analytics agency the DSM Group.

In the meantime, despite the growth in value terms, in terms of volume, the domestic market showed a decline for the third year in a row to 3.7 billion packs, compared to 3.9 billion packs for the same period of 2018.

According to analysts at DSM Group, one of the reasons for the current trend is the change in the consumption structure of the market, which has led to the growth of sales of drugs from the middle and high-priced segments of the market. At the same time another reason related with the demand for expensive antiviral drugs in the local market caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

