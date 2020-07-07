Saturday 23 November 2024

Government expects 20% growth of Russian drug production this year

Pharmaceutical
7 July 2020
russia_li

The Russian government expects 20% growth of the domestic drug production this year, according to recent statements made by Denis Manturov, head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, a stage agency, which is responsible for the development of pharmaceutical industry in the Russian government.

According to the Minister, the expected growth will be comparable to that which was observed in the first four months of the current year and was mainly due to the commissioning of some new production facilities within the the country, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

In the meantime, according to some independent Russian pharma sector analysts, the growth of the market could be also explained by the support measures that were taken by the state and were mainly in the form of accelerated registration procedure (up to 20 working days) of drugs, launched in the domestic market, the imposition of preferential customs regime equipment and raw materials, supplied for the needs of domestic pharmaceutics and ease an access of local drugmakers to cheap loans.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russian government may introduce state monopoly on drugs production
24 March 2016
Generics
Large-scale production of APIs to be established in Russia
23 October 2018
Pharmaceutical
Major blood plasma fractionation plant to be built in Russia's Tatarstan Republic
25 August 2020
Generics
Russian pharmaceutical market to reach 3.7 trillion roubles by 2030
17 April 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze