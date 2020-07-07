Government expects 20% growth of Russian drug production this year

The Russian government expects 20% growth of the domestic drug production this year, according to recent statements made by Denis Manturov, head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, a stage agency, which is responsible for the development of pharmaceutical industry in the Russian government.

According to the Minister, the expected growth will be comparable to that which was observed in the first four months of the current year and was mainly due to the commissioning of some new production facilities within the the country, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

In the meantime, according to some independent Russian pharma sector analysts, the growth of the market could be also explained by the support measures that were taken by the state and were mainly in the form of accelerated registration procedure (up to 20 working days) of drugs, launched in the domestic market, the imposition of preferential customs regime equipment and raw materials, supplied for the needs of domestic pharmaceutics and ease an access of local drugmakers to cheap loans.