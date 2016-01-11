Dual Therapeutics enters oncology collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb

Privately-held oncology start-up Dual Therapeutics has announced a strategic collaboration with US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to advance small molecule compounds for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.
Dual Therapeutics' small-molecule modulators simultaneously block multiple cancer promoting pathways, particularly the growth and survival pathways, allowing a more comprehensive assault on cancer cells while sparing normal cells.
Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol-Myers Squibb will obtain exclusive, worldwide rights to develop and commercialize the small molecule therapeutics discovered by Dual Therapeutics.
