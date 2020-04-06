Saturday 23 November 2024

Dutch MED asked to take over the marketing authorizations for Fucidin and pyridoxine

Pharmaceutical
6 April 2020
netherlands_big

Netherlands regulator the Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB) said last week that it has been informed by Danish firm LEO Parma that the production of the antibiotic Fucidin (sodium fusidate) is to be terminated for the Dutch market for business-economic reasons. This concerns the 250mg film-coated tablet (RVG 01369).

The tablets are used for treatment of infections caused by certain bacteria (Staphylococcus). Despite the fact that the medicinal product is only used on a limited basis, prescribers still feel the need to keep it registered. The guideline of the Dutch Working Party on Antibiotic Policy (in Dutch: Stichting Werkgroep Antibioticabeleid, SWAB) refers to fusidic acid as an important supplement to the treatment of complicated MRSA carrier infections.

As a consequence, Fucidin is of social importance. Fucidin ointment and cream will remain available. The MEB is calling on other companies to take over the Fucidin marketing authorization or to acquire the product from abroad via parallel importation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Amended policy in Netherlands relating to patented indications
13 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Falsified Medicines Directive update; view from the Netherlands
23 July 2018
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Dutch spin-off appoints new chief scientific officer
17 January 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze