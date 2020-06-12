Early nod planned for clinical trials of all drugs and vaccines in India

In a move expected to shave approval time for clinical trials to three months from the current 12 months, the Indian government has designated the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) as the first point of registration for clinical trials of all drugs and vaccines.
Taking advantage of the opportunity provided by the COVID-19 pandemic to boost the healthcare system, the government has pushed through critical reforms to cut down the regulatory maze for faster clinical trials and boost R&D as well as propel innovation in vaccines and therapeutics.
Over 50 COVID-19 candidates are currently under clinical trials in India across 100 medical institutions and hospitals in the country.
