EEC and AIPM view single drug market in EAEU

Representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Hungarian Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM) held a working meeting on the development of a single drug market in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), they announced on Friday.
During the meeting, the state and prospects for the development of the Eurasian drug market, taking into account the transition of all member states to the EAEU rules, the importance of ensuring effective interaction of all stakeholders in the framework of the enforcement of Eurasian regulatory documents, further optimization of regulatory procedures, increasing the competitiveness and attractiveness of the Eurasian pharmaceutical market, were discussed.
Member states of the EAEU include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.
