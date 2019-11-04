Saturday 23 November 2024

Hungarian pharma trade group campaign for better patient info

Pharmaceutical
4 November 2019
The Association of Innovative Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM) and the Hungarian Clinical Trial Management (MKVT) Society have started a campaign to support better information to participants of clinical trials and people interested.

As a first step of the collaboration, a new educational website was launched, which provides easy-to-understand information about the course of clinical studies, helps answer questions and dissipate myths, so that more informed decisions can be made about participation. The website  info.klivi.hu will be extended soon with a searchable database, helping more and more patients and their relatives become aware of clinical trials being conducted in Hungary in real time.

Every year around 15-20 thousand Hungarian patients participate in clinical trials, to whom participation in these studies provides access to the most modern treatments and healing or the hope for a better quality of life. However, experience shows that there are many myths about these trials in the country and often not even those who are interested can find adequate information. This is why the AIPM and the MKVT started an information campaign, in the first phase of which an educational website on clinical trials was launched.

