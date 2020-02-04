EFPIA joining the fight against coronavirus

Trade group the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) is now joining the fight against the outbreak of coronavirus in China, rallying its member companies to come forward with potential treatment.

In a web posting it says: “At EFPIA our first thoughts are with all those affected by the recent outbreak of the coronavirus (nCov-2019). Considering the public health and humanitarian implications, we are committed to joining global efforts to care for those affected, contain the outbreak and develop resources to tackle future outbreaks.

“To that end, we have issued a call to EFPIA members to identify suitable assets in their libraries that could be utilized in the fight against coronaviruses.