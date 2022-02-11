EFPIA's response to the consultation on the revision of the pharmaceutical legislation

At the outset of the Pharmaceutical Strategy, European Commission President von der Leyen highlighted two clear priorities; to ensure Europe has the supply of affordable medicines to meet its needs and to support the European pharmaceutical industry to ensure that it remains an innovator and world leader.

In a blog posted by Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) director general Nathalie Moll, she said that the EFPIA has outlined a series of proposals designed to deliver a step change in faster, more equitable access to medicines for patients and ensure that Europe can be at the forefront of the development and authorization of the next generation of diagnostics, treatments and vaccines through future-proofing the EU regulatory framework.

In order to realise President von der Leyen’s objective to be a world leader in medical innovation then the time for action is now. Any new policy ecosystem must be globally competitive to stem the tide of cutting-edge technologies leaving Europe for the US, China, other parts of Asia and the UK. Only through a future-proof, innovation-minded regulatory framework, and a world-class, robust and predictable intellectual property and incentives ecosystem, can Europe become a true world-leader in health, life science and innovation.