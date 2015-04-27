Eisai commences business in Mexico, launching first two products

Japanese pharma major Eisai (TYO: 4523) says that its pharmaceutical sales subsidiary in Mexico, which was established in 2011, has launched the anticancer agents Halaven (eribulin mesylate) and Gliadel (carmustine implant) in Mexico. These are the first products to be exclusively marketed by the Eisai Group in Mexico.



Halaven, originated by Eisai, was approved in Mexico in August 2014 for third-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, subsequent to treatment with at least two chemotherapy regimens including an anthracycline and a taxane, and since then Eisai has been working on preparations for the launch of the product.



Gliadel was approved in Mexico in November 2014 as an orphan drug for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed high-grade malignant glioma (brain cancer) as an adjunct to surgery and radiation, as well as for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme as an adjunct to surgery.

Mexican market perspective and plans

In 2013, Mexico's pharmaceutical market was worth $13.5 billion, making it the 13th biggest pharmaceutical market in the world, and the second biggest in Latin America after Brazil. In addition to these newly launched anticancerproducts, Eisai Mexico has submitted the antiepileptic agents Inovelon (rufinamide), licensed from Novartis, and in-house developed Fycompa (perampanel), the anticancer agent Targretin (bexarotene), developed by Ligand, as well as the anti-obesity agent Belviq (lorcaserin), licensed from Arena Pharmaceuticals, for regulatory review. Meanwhile, Eisai established its first pharmaceutical sales subsidiary in Latin America in Brazil in April 2011, and commenced sales of Halaven in the country in November 2014.