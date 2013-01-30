Eisai expands in South Africa, filing for approval of Halaven and Fycompa

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) says it is expanding its operations into South Africa, with the filing of its two products - Halaven (eribulin) for metastatic breast cancer and Fycompa (perampanel) for epilepsy - to The Medicines Control Council (MCC).

The South African government has set out plans to introduce a universal health care system with the public health budget growing considerably. The South African pharmaceutical market is also expected to double in the next six years. Eisai's continued growth is part of the company's Hayabusa plan to have a presence in the top 20 pharmaceutical markets and deliver effective treatments to more than 500 million patients by 2015, the drugmaker said.

SA market set to grow to $4.2 billion by 2020