Eisai ties up with Newbridge to market Halaven in Middle East

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) says that its breast cancer drug Halaven(eribulin) will be marketed in selected countries within the Middle East region through a new partnership between Eisai EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Oceania) and independent UK drugmaker NewBridge Pharmaceuticals.
Eribulin is indicated for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, which has progressed after at least two chemotherapeutic regimens for advanced disease. Prior therapy should have included two common types of chemotherapy, an anthracycline and a taxane, unless patients were not suitable for these treatments.
“Our partnership with NewBridge is another significant step forward in support of our mission to increase the availability of Halaven worldwide,” said Toshitaka Asano, vice president Market Development Business Unit EMEA.
