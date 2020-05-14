Electric field brain cancer treatment gains support in China

The Chinese regulator has approved a submission from Novocure (Nasdaq: NVCR) and Shanghai’s Zai Lab (Nasdaq: ZLAB) for Optune (tumor treating fields), a novel electric field-based therapy.

The approval covers the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) in the first-line setting, in combination with temozolomide (TMZ). Optune is also approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of people with recurrent GBM.

GBM is the most common form of primary brain cancer, and Optune is the first treatment in this indication to be approved in China in over 15 years.