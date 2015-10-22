Eli Lilly 3rd-qtr earnings beat estimates

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) saw its shares rise 3.5% to $79.71 in early trading, as the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter 2015 financials and raised its full-year guidance.

Lilly said that adjusted earnings per share increased 22% to $0.89, beating analysts’ expectations of $0.76. Non generally-accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income came in at $949.6 million, also a rise of 22%. However, sales, up 2% to $4.96 billion just missed forecasts of $4.99 billion. The revenue growth included an increase of 12% due to increased volume, largely offset by decreases of 8% due to the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rates and 2% due to lower prices.

Full-year guidance