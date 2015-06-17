Eli Lilly partners with SCRI and with Dana-Farber on cancer research

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) to co-develop an investigational oncology compound, LY3023414, a PI3K/mTOR dual inhibitor.
Under the agreement, SCRI will collaborate with Lilly to provide clinical development expertise and program design, as well as medical oversight and trial management. Patient enrollment for the initial Phase II clinical trial is underway.
"Lilly has a long history of leading innovation in cancer therapy with the goal to offer patients improved treatment outcomes," said Christopher Slapak, vice president, early phase clinical research for Lilly. "This strategic partnership is an exciting step to foster further collaboration with SCRI in advancing the field of cancer research," Dr Slapak added.
