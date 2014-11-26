Eli Lilly's Trulicity approved in the EU for type 2 diabetes

US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has received approval from the European Commission for its GLP-1 receptor agonist Trulicity (dulaglutide) for the improvement of glycemic control in adult type 2 diabetes.

The once-weekly therapy will be available to European patients from 2015. It is indicated in combination with other glucose-lowering medicines including insulin, when these together with diet and exercise do not adequately provide glycemic control. It is also indicated as a monotherapy when diet and exercise alone do not provide adequate glycemic control in patients for whom the use of metformin is inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications.

Trulicity’s recommended dose is 1.5mg as a combination therapy, and 0.75mg as a monotherapy. The drug was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (The Pharma Letter September 19).