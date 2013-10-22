EMA boss says clinical trials data will benefit R&D

The head of the European Medicines Agency has said that greater transparency in clinical trials will be "a boon to drug developers".

The defense of greater openness by EMA executive director Guido Rasi and colleagues comes as the agency battles a lawsuit from two US drugmakers over its plans to release data on their medicines.

The EMA wants to release previously secret trial data submitted by companies as part of the application process for new medicines in its new clinical trials legislation. But many companies fear that this will damage their businesses and undermine the ability to defend patents.