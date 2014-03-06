Endo’s testosterone replacement Aveed gets FDA approval

Endo International (Nasdaq: ENDP) says its operating company Endo Pharmaceuticals has received US Food and Drug Administration approval of Aveed (testosterone undecanoate) injection for the treatment of adult men with hypogonadism (commonly known as Low-T) that is associated with a deficiency or absence of the male hormone testosterone. Endo’s shares closed up 3.4% at $73.89.
Aveed, which was previously rejected by the FDA (The Pharma Letter May 31, 2013), is a new prescription medicine indicated to produce serum testosterone levels in the normal range by administration of a single 3-mL (750mg) intramuscular injection given once at initiation of therapy, at four weeks, and then every 10 weeks thereafter. It is expected to be available in early March.
"Today's FDA approval of Aveed is a significant milestone for Endo. Aveed expands our branded portfolio of men's health products and highlights our passion and commitment to providing high quality therapies that improve patient care," said Rajiv De Silva, president and chief executive of Endo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze