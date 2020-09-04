ESMO 2020 preview - online and on target

The annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) will look a lot different this time, but that does not mean the data will be any less impactful.
Growing in size and significance over the years, ESMO has become the pre-eminent European cancer conference.
Now rivalling its American cousin - the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) - ESMO is typically an important way for clinicians, researchers and executives to stay in touch with the latest developments in oncology, while developing essential professional networks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze