ESMO 2020 preview - online and on target

The annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) will look a lot different this time, but that does not mean the data will be any less impactful.

Growing in size and significance over the years, ESMO has become the pre-eminent European cancer conference.

Now rivalling its American cousin - the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) - ESMO is typically an important way for clinicians, researchers and executives to stay in touch with the latest developments in oncology, while developing essential professional networks.